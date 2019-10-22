Kofi Akpaloo Lambasts Akufo-Addo Over PDS Saga

The Founder and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Mr. Percival Kofi Akpaloo, has said he doesn’t understand why the Akufo-Addo led government is eager to replace PDS with another company after the termination of the controversial PDS deal.

According to him, the President should stand by his words and walk the talk on Ghana beyond aid in which he said ‘Ghana is blessed with a lot of natural resources.’ has now become a cliché.

However, Mr. Akpaloo has urged President Akufo-Addo to reject the automaton by the US government threatening sanctions against Ghana over the termination of the controversial Power Distribution Services (PDS) Ghana Limited deal with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

Speaking in an interview with Lawyer Ohene Djan on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Kingdom FM 107.7, Kofi Akpaloo,“ said “There are several rich people in Ghana who can raise the $190m and manage ECG very well, I’m urging President Akufo-Addo to abrogate the deal and fulfill his promise of empowering the Ghanaian economy through Ghana beyond aid.”

He wants the government to abrogate the contentious Power Distribution Services (PDS) concession agreement with the Electricity Company of Ghana and ensure an indigenous Ghanaian manages ECG.

The Presidential hopeful stated that Ghana is a sovereign state and cannot, therefore, be forced by another state to take option which will go against our country.

He further indicated that the government should take time to evaluate measures before giving another company the mandate to take over the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

Background

The government has finally terminated its concession agreement with the Power Distribution Services (PDS) bringing back the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in full control.

The decision was taken after the government detected “fundamental and material breaches of PDS’s obligation in the provision of Payment Securities (Demand Guarantees) for the transaction which has been discovered upon further due diligence.”

In a letter explaining the reasons behind the termination of the controversy-ridden contract, the Finance Ministry revealed that there has been a meeting between the CEO of MCC, Sean Cairncros and President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in New York with an understanding that a new concession will be executed “within existing timelines and in any event before December 31, 2019.”

In a letter addressed to Ghana’s Finance Minister dated October 18, 2019, the MCC asked Ghana to “…reinstate the concession rights of Power Distribution Services Limited (PDS) as contemplated under the agreements governing the ECG-PSP…”