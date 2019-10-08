Asamponhene's Killer Denied Bail Again

The prime suspect arrested in connection with the murder of Asantehene’s Asamponhene has been denied bail on his second appearance at the Asokore Mampong District Court.

Anumwar Sadat Mohammed who has been charged with murder was arrested in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso after six others were initially arrested over the crime.

The prosecution prayed the court not to grant the suspect bail since they are yet to complete their investigations on the matter.

Prosecutor, Inspector Edward Kwame Adade told the court that the suspect might tamper with investigations if he is granted bail.

In an interview with Citi News, he said “We haven’t been able to conclude our investigations. It is a first degree felony [and] the duplicate docket must be taken to the Attorney General for advice. Initially, he was in our (Police) custody but today I prayed that the court remand him into prison custody. Initially he was co-operating with us, but now he is not. So for now he is going to prison,” he said.

The court, presided over by Her Worship Portia Molly Anafo-Salia therefore remanded the suspect in prison custody to reappear on 17th October, 2019.

But, Lawyer Stephen Alewabah, holding brief for the suspect’s substantive lawyer, John Ndebugri said they will proceed to the High Court to secure for their client.

“This court does not have power to be able to admit a person charged with such a felonious offence to be granted bail. The judge was very emphatic that he cannot grant the suspect bail in such matters but it can be granted by a higher court so if we are minded, we may proceed to a higher court. The suspect needs to be granted bail because under the law now, every offence is bailable.”

The body of Nana Kwadwo Afordour was found in his vehicle on Sunday 18th August 2019 near Ebuom on the Ejura – Nkoranza Highway.

His murder took place on the outskirts of the town.

The Asamponhene's body was left in the backseat of his Toyota Land Cruiser.

