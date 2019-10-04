Robbers Club 45-Year-Old To Death At Kasseh

A 45-year-old man, Amartey Otipeseku, was on Thursday morning clubbed to death at Kasseh by armed robbers.

Mr. Jonas Otipeseku, brother of the deceased, told the Ghana News Agency that the robbers stormed the Cornmiller's house around 1:00am shouting, "Where is the money".

The man who could not say much, was clubbed in the head while his wife also had her arms broken.

The early morning terror was preceded by another robbery which also resulted in broken limbs and jaws around 11:00pm Wednesday.

The dead man's body had been taken to the morgue by the police who arrived about five hours later.

The wounded were also taken to health facilities.

Residents of Kasseh, though angry at the slow response of their local police to their distress calls, said they also sympathized with their low numbers, poor motivation and worn-out gear.

Mr. Otipeseku was survived by two wives and six children.

Kasseh, also called Ada junction, is a busy market town which sits on the last crossroad before the Sogakope bridge on the Accra Lome route.

---GNA