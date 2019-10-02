Torture Is Not Police Standard Procedure – Police

The Ghana Police Service has condemned the brutality of the suspect by two police officers in the Eastern Region.

This was after Ghanaians bashed the police for yet another unprofessional conduct in which a video of a suspect being assaulted with belts while handcuffed went viral.

The suspected thief was accused by a complainant of stealing Ghc 1,600 of which he confessed of taking only Ghc 350 from the complainant's vehicle.

Meanwhile, the Acting Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh, has directed the immediate interdiction of the two police officers spotted in the viral video.

General Sergeant Patrick Amoako and General Lance Corporal Isaac Marfo are now under investigation for carrying that unprofessional act.

Speaking on Accra based Kingdom FM 107.7 with Kwame Tutu on Anopa Nkomo, The Deputy Eastern Regional Police PRO reiterated that forcing suspects to confess a crime using cruel means is alien to the police service operational standards.

"The act in the video is a bad treatment and the police do not use torture on a suspect to speak the truth. Torturing a suspect can make him or she speak under duress and that isn’t professional," he emphasized.