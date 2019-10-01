Special Prosecutor Is Making Noise – Koku Anyidoho

Koku Anyidoho

A former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has expressed disappointment in the Special Prosecutor who peddles in noisemaking that has resulted in unprecedented abysmal performance.

He believes the appointment and the benefits that came with it has affected his performance and subsequently failed to allow the right things to be done.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has been criticized by a section of the Ghanaian populace who says the office has not delivered on its mandate as it is expected.

According to him, Mr. Amidu has been idle for too long and not engaging in prosecutions as many thought and if he cannot execute his job efficiently he should humbly resign and stop giving unnecessary excuses for his failure.

“We’re tired of Martin Amidu. Tell him we are tired of him. He’s been idle for too long. We’ve not seen any action from him yet. He has been turned into noisemaker, talkative and sitting down without prosecuting any corrupt government official,” Koku Anyidoho exclusively told Kwame Tutu on Anopa Nkomo on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

President Akufo-Addo established the office of the Special Prosecutor as a fulfillment of a campaign promise during the 2016 elections. The office, according to him, will fight corruption on an independent, objective and neutral basis.

President Akufo-Addo established the office of the Special Prosecutor as a fulfillment of a campaign promise during the 2016 elections.

The office, according to him, will fight corruption on an independent, objective and neutral basis.

By : Richard Obeng Bediako / Kingdom 107.7 FM / Kingdomfmonline.com / [email protected] / Ghana / 2019