N/R: GJA Threatens To Boycott NPP Activities

The Northern Regional branch of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has threatened to boycott all NPP related activities in the area.

The move comes after a journalist with Diamond FM Ms. Sangkpi Sabina was alleged to have been assaulted by some individuals at Sangnarigu during the NPP Parliamentary primaries.

In a release signed by the regional chairman, Caesar Abagali condemned the act and is demanding for the arrest of the perpetrator and further investigations into the matter.

“We also call on both the Sangnarigu Constituency and the Northern Regional Executives of the NPP to sanction the hooligan without which the GJA would boycott all NPP functions in the region," the release said.

Read Below Full Statement

GJA condemns attack on media practitioner in Tamale

The Northern Regional branch of the Ghana Journalists Association has condemned an alleged assault of a Diamond FM reporter Ms. Sangkpi Sabina at Sangnarigu during the NPP Parliamentary primaries.

The GJA is therefore calling for an immediate investigation and arrest of the perpetrator and bring him to book.

It is sad that in this era when many people are glorifying the media for its watchdog role, others are waging media war, which is unhealthy for the country's democratic dispensation.

Ms. Sangkpi, who was at the Sagnarigu Constituency to cover the NPP Parliamentary primaries at the Tamale College of Education was physically assaulted by an NPP supporter when she attempted to take some pictures of the voting process.

We therefore call on the Northern Regional Police Command to immediately apprehend the culprit and bring him to book.

We also call on both the Sangnarigu Constituency and the Northern Regional Executives of the NPP to sanction the hooligan without which the GJA would boycott all NPP functions in the region..

The media must always remain partners in development other than being used as punching bags. The GJA is always ready to cooperate and collaborate with all stakeholders in the region to champion the course of development and would however not comprise the safety of our members.

Signed:

Caesar Abagali

Chairman