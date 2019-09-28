ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
28.09.2019 NPP News

NPP Primaries: Supporters ‘Clash’ At Odumase-Krobo

By News Desk
NPP Primaries: Supporters ‘Clash’ At Odumase-Krobo
2 HOURS AGO NPP NEWS

There is serious confusion at Odumase-Krobo between supporters of the two aspirants contesting the NPP parliamentary primaries in the Lower Manya Krobo Constituency.

Delegates are voting at the Odumase-Krobo Laasi Park.

The two contestants are Samuel Nuertey Ayertey, the Deputy Regional Minister and Linda Adadevoh.

928201934131-j4eq2762gb-img-20190928-wa0035-1024x498

The confusion nearly led to a fight, and former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, and some police personnel had to intervene.

It is unclear what caused the confusion.

---Daily Guide

TOP STORIES

Alleged Coup Plot: Suspects Planned To Kidnap Akufo-Addo, Ba...
3 hours ago

NPP Primaries: Confusion At Amasaman Over Aspirant’s Injunct...
6 hours ago

body-container-line