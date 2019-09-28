NPP Primaries: Supporters ‘Clash’ At Odumase-Krobo

There is serious confusion at Odumase-Krobo between supporters of the two aspirants contesting the NPP parliamentary primaries in the Lower Manya Krobo Constituency.

Delegates are voting at the Odumase-Krobo Laasi Park.

The two contestants are Samuel Nuertey Ayertey, the Deputy Regional Minister and Linda Adadevoh.

The confusion nearly led to a fight, and former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, and some police personnel had to intervene.

It is unclear what caused the confusion.

---Daily Guide