Ga East MCE Joins Polio Immunization Exercise

Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), Janet Tulasi Mensah has joined a team of Health Directorates for the polio immunization exercise in the locality.

She said immunizing children will go a long way to protect their life years on.

Speaking at an immunization exercise carried out in the municipality, she noted that "I am encouraging you to continue the good job you are doing for Ga East and the Nation at large. Be dedicated to your job and help all our children in the municipality to be immunized."

She urges parents to allow their kids get immunized in order to become safe from the polio virus.

Municipal Director for Health (MDH), Dr. Selorm Botwe thanked the Municipal Chief Executive and Assembly for dedicating time and efforts towards the polio immunization exercise.

"We are grateful to our MCE and the entire Assembly for their presence here and they work they are doing to help the Health Directorate Immunize children in the municipality against Polio", she stated.

Dr. Selorm Botchway and her team are continuing the exercise throughout the municipality especially, school kids who are at risk.

Poliomyelitis (Polio) is a highly contagious viral infection that may cause paralysis, breathing problems and, in extreme cases, can be deadly and is transmitted through contaminated water and food or contact with an infected person.

Ghana has, over the last 10 years, enjoyed a Polio-free status and maintains high immunization coverage against the disease using the Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) and the Inactivated Polio Vaccine (IPV).