Electoral Commission must be Impartial

Good morning Ladies and Gentleman and Good morning to our High office of the Electoral Commissioner.

In view of the just ended Voters Register Exhibition, we in the camp of the NDC Nalerigu Gambaga Constituency had reasons to complain about several issues among which was forwarded to both our Regional and National Leadership for redress. We still have our doubts if indeed the Commission really recognized our views and complaints. That notwithstanding, the process has come to a 'successful' end and we are yet to see the manifestation of our inputs to make the process a sound one.

It wasn't surprising and had our full backing when our National Leadership had to resort to Court of law to compel the EC on certain demands of the NDC. The EC is a friend to every political Party until there is an abuse or perceived impartiality.

The Nalerigu Gambaga Constituency in the East Mamprusi Municipality has seen all political parties working Cordially with the EC(East Mamprusi ) since the inception of the 4th Republic. We in the NDC intend not to disrupt the working relation we have had over the years, but that must not be taken for granted as we shall resist any attempt to compromise the duty of the Electoral Commission.

We in the camp of the NDC has learned with dismay allegations of political Leaders forwarding their Protocol Lists to the Electoral Commission to be recruited for the Exhibition Exercise. This we think will be unfortunate and most disgusting to say the least. How on earth will Politicians have a hand in who the EC will recruit for its activities? We are therefore calling on the EC East Mamprusi Municipality to as a matter of agency bring this to an end if indeed it did happen.

The Regional Minister and his Deputy should have no hand or influence what so ever in who is recruited or not, the MCE should be distanced from your recruitment process and no Party Leader should direct the EC in the process of their recruitment.

As the District Level Elections approach, we shall be closely Monitoring and shall resist with all our strength any attempt by any political leader to have his or her cohorts recruited or in the attempt of the Electoral Commission (East Mamprusi Municipal ) to accept any Protocol list from such Political leaders. If this is left to continue until December 2020, what will be said about the Electoral process?

We are closely monitoring to see what happens in the upcoming Local Elections.

We shall resist any form of favoritism and political Interference in our Electoral Process. Our EC must be seen to be progressing and not retrogressing. Hence must do away with such retrogressive actions of granting Political Leaders away into their process.

I, therefore, call on the EC not to only be irreproachable but must be seen to be beyond reproach.

Thank you and God bless our Homeland Ghana.

