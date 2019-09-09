Gomoa Chief Murdered

A chief at Gomoa Akranmang in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region has been murdered in cold blood.

Nana Egyiri, popularly known in the community as 'Osibo', was until his death, the Gyaasehene (Kingmaker) of Gomoa Ankranmang.

Adom News' correspondent, Kofi Adjei who visited the scene where the chief's body has been dumped, reported that the late chief was found lying in a pool of blood while his home and vehicle had been vandalised.

The Gomoa East District was recently in the news following the murder of two traffic police officers at Gomoa Budumburam a couple of weeks ago.

Sergeant Michael Dzamesi and Lance Corporal Awal Mohammed were shot dead by a gang after they accosted them for refusing to heed to the signal for them to stop.

Six persons, including key suspect, Eric Kojo Dua, are currently in police custody pending investigations.

The District Chief Executive for the area, Solomon Quarm, proposed a 'shoot-to-kill' method as a way of dealing with the rising spate of crime in the area.

According to Mr Quarm, criminals have gained certain bravery that gives them the idea they can attack law enforcers and get away with it.

“The situation we are seeing now appears to make the police cowed down, which is not good for the civilians whom they are supposed to protect,” he told Ernest Kojo Manu in an interview on Weekend 1 on the JoyNews TV.

He explained the shoot-to-kill order is a caution to criminals to not confront policemen with weapons.

