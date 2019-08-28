Vote Transfer Exercise Ends Today

The Electoral Commission's ongoing votes transfer exercise for persons who wish to contest in the upcoming District level and Unit Committee elections in electoral areas other than where they originally registered is expected to end today, Wednesday.

The exercise is in line with Regulation 20 (1) (3) (a) of the Public Elections Regulations, 2012 (C.I 75).

The EC commenced the exercise last Friday with aspiring candidates expected to visit respective district offices of the Commission to transfer their votes.

A Communications official at the Electoral Commission, Sylvia Anor told Citi News that the Commission expects all prospective candidates who are yet to go through the process to do so before the close of day today.

In instances where the application related to the District Assembly election, the applicant must have resided in the district for an aggregate period of not less than 12 months in the four years preceding the election.

Where the application is related to the Unit Committee election, the applicant must have lived in the particular unit where he or she is seeking to contest the election for an aggregate period of not less than 12 months in the four years preceding the election.

The Electoral Commission set December 17, 2019, as the date for the election which will come of alongside the referendum on the election of Metropolitan Municipal and District Chief Executives.

---citinewsroom