Akufo-Addo Says University Of Energy Will Be Renamed After Dr Busia

The University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), Sunyani in the Bono Region is to be renamed to honour the memory of former Prime Minister of the Second Republic, Dr. Kofi Abrefa Busia.

This was announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Saturday.

President Akufo-Addo, while speaking at the 4th Congregation of the University in Sunyani, said the decision follows approval of the name change by Parliament.

“Following the decision taken by the University’s Council on August 3, 2018, the university will be named after one of the illustrious sons of the region, Professor K.A Busia after the decision had received Parliamentary approval,” he stated amidst applause.

President Akufo Addo also eulogized Dr. Kofi Abrefa Busia for his immense contribution towards the country’s development.

A representative of the Wenchi Traditional Council, the hometown of the late K.A Busia, Akyeamehene Nana Damoah Koasane Adese-Poku Kofabaye thanked the university and the President for the honour given to their son.

The University of Energy and Natural Resources is among four Universities chosen by the government to be renamed in the Public University Bill proposed by Cabinet and passed by Parliament.

The other universities are University of Development Studies, the University of Professional Studies Accra, and the University of Health and Allied Sciences.

The University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) was established by an Act of Parliament, Act 830, 2011 on December 31, 2011.

Meanwhile, a daughter of Dr. Busia, in a Citi News interview, said it would be more befitting to rename the University of Ghana after her father.

“There is a university that should have been named after him, it is called the University of Ghana, Legon. He was the first African professor there. He established the sociology department; he incorporated the African studies department in sociology, Today when you go to Legon, there is an African studies department named after Dr. Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah, who the University of Science and Technology is [already] named after,” she said.

