A former Deputy Power Minister, John Jinapor, maintains that the government cannot be trusted in its handling of the Power Distribution Services (PDS) concession deal.

Though the government described the Minority’s suspicions as “illogical”, Mr. Jinapor said recent developments in the saga points to government malfeasance.

Though the government has suspended PDS’ deal with the state, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has since agreed to allow PDS to carry on with all activities related to electricity retail sale.

Mr. Jinapor said this was “extremely unfortunate” and “highly disappointing.”

But he said he wasn't surprised because the Minority suspected a cover-up would be initiated by the government.

“We suspected that there will be an attempt to reintroduce PDS through the backdoor and this is a clear manifestation of a deliberate attempt to hoodwink the people of Ghana.”

President Nana Akufo-Addo has also commented on the deal justifying the government's decision to suspend its concession agreement with PDS.

He said the decision was needed to protect the assets of the Electricity Company of Ghana which is worth some $3 billion.

The President’s comments, however, provided little hope, Mr. Jinapor retorted.

“And clearly from what is happening, and from the events unfolding subsequently, don't be surprised that eventually, the government will attempt to whitewash this whole issue and handover this critical asset back to a company that lacked the capacity.”

The post Gov’t trying to trick us with new ECG, PDS modalities – Jinapor appeared first on Citinewsroom - Comprehensive News in Ghana, Current Affairs, Business News , Headlines, Ghana Sports, Entertainment, Politics, Articles, Opinions, Viral Content .