Presidential Staffer Vows To Snatch Ningo-Prampram Seat From Sam George

A Presidential Staffer, Alex Martey says he is determined to win the Ningo-Prampram parliamentary seat for the governing New Patriotic Party should he become the party’s parliamentary candidate for the 2020 general elections.

Mr. Martey made the remark when he submitted his nomination form at the NPP’s constituency office on Thursday.

Alex Martey, 44-year-old, is a management consultant.

He has held several positions in the NPP.

He currently works with the Operations Directorate at the Jubilee House.

Mr. Martey says he is on a “rescue mission” for the NPP in the Ningo-Prampram constituency.

