Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: An Open Letter To National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah!!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
02.08.2019 NPP News

Presidential Staffer Vows To Snatch Ningo-Prampram Seat From Sam George

By Staff Writer
Presidential Staffer Vows To Snatch Ningo-Prampram Seat From Sam George
2 HOURS AGO NPP NEWS

A Presidential Staffer, Alex Martey says he is determined to win the Ningo-Prampram parliamentary seat for the governing New Patriotic Party should he become the party’s parliamentary candidate for the 2020 general elections.

82201983604-vaqdtgfssn-alex-martey-6-1024x614

Mr. Martey made the remark when he submitted his nomination form at the NPP’s constituency office on Thursday.

82201983605-8cs1vjhuup-alex-martey-2-1024x768

Alex Martey, 44-year-old, is a management consultant.

He has held several positions in the NPP.

82201983607-pulwo0a442-alex-martey-3-1024x768

He currently works with the Operations Directorate at the Jubilee House.

82201983608-ptkwn0y442-alex-martey-1-1024x768

Mr. Martey says he is on a “rescue mission” for the NPP in the Ningo-Prampram constituency.

82201983609-typbsferqm-alex-martey-10-1024x665

---citinewsroom

TOP STORIES

Gov’t Looks For $1.5b To Buy Cocoa Beans

2 hours ago

Presidential Staffer Vows To Snatch Ningo-Prampram Seat From...

2 hours ago

body-container-line