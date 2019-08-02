GACC Holds Multi-Stakeholder Discussion On Infrastructure Investment

The Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) has held roundtable discussion with stakeholders on revitalizing infrastructure investment in Ghana.

Stakeholders were taken through some topics such as the relevance of infrastructure transparency, initiative for disclosure and public participation in public infrastructure procurement in Ghana.

Others are Industry perspective in improving infrastructure transparency in Ghana and what CoST offers: approach, tools and standards with examples from the region and beyond.

CoST is the Infrastructure Transparency Initiative that works with governments industry and local communities around during the world to get better value from public infrastructure investment by increasing transparency and accountability.

Deputy Minister of Works and Housing, Hon. Eugene Boakye Antwi delivering the keynote address at the roundtable workshop on the challenges and opportunities for the advancement of performance of infrastructure projects in Ghana indicated that " it is imperative that we, as a nation, come to grips with our infrastructure funding challenges".

He noted, "In Ghana, there is a 'profound disconnect' in attitudes towards paying for, and using, infrastructure and generally we are not comfortable with the 'user pays' concept."

The Minister outlined some key themes which are considered crucial to the future development of infrastructure in Ghana.

This he stated, are better identification of projects, the role of market mechanism such as user-pays in infrastructure, and increased engagement with the private sector in the financing and delivery of infrastructure.

He identified three main areas where that focused on providing solutions which are the need to take painstakingly identify the priority infrastructure projects, the need to explore ways to improve the operation of markets across our infrastructure, the need to find ways to encourage the private sector to play a more significant role in helping to meet the challenges.

The Auditor-General Mr. George Yaw Domelevo presenting on; "the common issues from infrastructure-related audits in Ghana" said, "there should be the need for self-discipline towards government infrastructure, let's build systems and they will correct our attitudes to national development".

Prof. George Ofori, Vice Board Chairperson, CoST International noted that Ghana as a country has taken a good move by adapting 'Ghana Beyond Aid' agenda, which he thinks would encourage transparency in national infrastructure investment.

He noted that CoST approach relies on constructive engagement between government, private sector, civil society and citizens to address challenges of the infrastructure sector which will ultimately result in better performance of public funded projects as well as trust and accountability.

Mr. K.H. Osei-Asante, Chartered Quality Surveyor, Chartered Construction Manager, Chartered Arbirstor/AR Expert and Procument Specialist in his presentation on "Industry Perspective in improving infrastructure transparency in Ghana" noted that "there should be the need for peer-review by stakeholders and as well for harmonizing relationships between clients, consultants, contractors and stakeholders for a better management and achievement a in the industry".