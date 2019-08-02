Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: An Open Letter To National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah!!!
02.08.2019 General News

Unauthorised Structures Demolished Along Odorkor Highway

By Staff Writer
Unauthorised structures along the Odorkor highway have been pulled down by the Ablekuma North Municipal Assembly.

The assembly with support from armed personnel from the Odorkor divisional police command embarked on the demolition exercise on Friday morning.

822019113603-23041q5ddx-illegal-structures-along-the-odorkor-highway-5.jpeg

822019113603-rvmxpcb553-illegal-structures-along-the-odorkor-highway-1.jpeg

Occupants of the structures have accused the assembly of not giving them a prior eviction notice and are now demanding compensation from the government

Some of the structures had an eviction deadline of July 18, 2019.

Today’s action was the latest in a line of demotion exercises in the Greater Accra Region.

822019113603-g3041r5ddx-illegal-structures-along-the-odorkor-highway-2.jpeg

822019113603-qvmxpcb553-illegal-structures-along-the-odorkor-highway-4.jpeg

Most recently, the Ayawaso North Municipal Assembly pulled down several structures near the Maamobi General Hospital in Accra to pave way for the construction of an office complex for the assembly.

The structures served as homes and shops to some welders who lived in the area for decades.

According to sources, the assembly first gave an eviction notice as far back as February 11, 2019 but the occupants of the land refused to vacate the area.

Also, hundreds of structures along the beaches behind the Black Star Square were pulled down to pave way for the Marine Drive Project.

---citinewsroom

