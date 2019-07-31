Blame NPP's Untold Hardship – Ofosu Ampofo

The Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has accused the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) of poorly managing the economy and bringing untold hardship to the country.

In an interview with Citi News on the back of the mid-year budget presented by the Finance Minister, Mr Ofosu Ampofo said the NPP has collapsed a number of local industries.

“When our women want to buy bowls and do ‘abolo’ business, what they need is small scale loans which they receive from the microfinance companies but now you have collapsed over 300 microfinance companies which is killing the local economy. So when we say they [NPP] promise things and do separate things, this is exactly what we were saying.”

“When DKM was there, the NPP said they won’t do politics with it but what they are doing now is worse than what happened to DKM. About seven local banks have folded up and 300 microfinance companies have also closed down,” he said.

Mr. Ofosu Ampofo also complained that “the number of people who have lost their jobs is unimaginable.”

“Recently we heard in the news that somebody committed suicide because she was losing her job and we don’t know what people are going through quietly without coming into the public domain. So the NPP has really visited untold hardship to the good people of this country and that is not what they promised.”

Comparison of four-year terms

Mr. Ampofo says the 2020 elections will be based on a comparison of the achievements of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration under President Nana Akufo-Addo and former President John Mahama.

Mr. Ofosu Ampofo said the NDC will enter into next year’s elections comparing the infrastructural achievement of President Akufo-Addo and John Mahama.

“The chance has, therefore, come for the NDC to compare records with the NPP, in terms of infrastructure. They should tell us the number of schools and hospitals they have constructed, the number of roads they have constructed. It is only the NDC government that has constructed all public universities in this country since Kwame Nkrumah established 3 University’s that is KNUST, University of Ghana and the University of Cape Coast but the rest have all been established by the NDC government.”

“Rawlings set up the University for Development Studies, Prof Mills came to set up University of Health and Allied Sciences and University of Energy and Renewable Resources in the Brong Ahafo Region, University of Education Winneba was set up by us and several others.”

“So you ask the NPP what have they even done, what is their track record in terms of education.. We have upgraded the polytechnics so we will campaign on our records and we believe that our four-year record under Ex-president Mahama is rich enough to move with our chest out and ask Nana Akufo-Addo to come out to compare his records with ours.”

—CitiNewsroom