Afenyo Markin Exposed At Court

The Member of Parliament for Effutu, Hon. Alexander Afenyo Markin was exposed today, Tuesday, 30th July 2019, at the Cape Coast High Court 2 in the ongoing case filed Ex-parte Dr. Frimpong Kaakyire Duku, Prof Mawutor Avoke, Dr. Theophilus Ackorlie, Frank Boateng, Mary Dzimey, and Ing Daniel Tetteh against the University of Education, Winneba.

The Alexander Afenyo Markin had for sometime now been on a media campaign alleging that it was the University of Education that lodged the complaint at Economic Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to investigate the dismissed officers.

He has insisted that it was the basis upon which the University dismissed the said officers even when the University came out to state the contrary.

The University has constantly maintained that it did not lodge any official complaint to EOCO and that the dismissal of the said officers was based on the Governing Council's Fact-Finding Committee's report in which the said officers were cited for some procurement breaches. The officers were accordingly taken through due process and dismissed.

The Hon. Afenyo Markin has been rubbishing the claims by the University, insisting that the University officials are liars.

He claimed that University lodged an official complaint to EOCO and that its decision to dismiss the said officers was based on the EOCO report which has exonerated the embattled officers.

But in a rather striking turn of events, the Hon. Alexander Afenyo Markin was deeply exposed at the Cape Coast High Court 2 today as it emerged that it was no other than he and the Minister for Education who lodged the complaint to EOCO on the face of the record submitted as additional information to the court and served to other parties.

This left many people who were at the court shocked over the Honorable Member of Parliament for Effutu's continued insistence that it was the University that lodged a complaint with EOCO.

The Judge who was poised to deliver her ruling, however, had to adjourn the case to 25th October 2019, for the motion to be moved after she had heard arguments from Counsels for the applicants and the 1st respondent.