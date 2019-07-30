US Congressional Delegation Meet With Silicon Valley Of Ghana Founder Dr. Thomas Mensah

The US Congressional Delegation met with the Silicon Valley of Ghana Founder and Fellow of the US National Academy of Inventors, Dr. Thomas O Mensah.

The Inventor and World Nanotechnology Expert was pleased that the Delegation included members who serve on some of the most powerful Committees in the US Congress namely, Appropriation, Defense, Infrastructure, Energy, Budget and Ways & Means, and Homeland Security. He is happy that the Speaker of the House, third in line of the US Presidency , working with Ghana Ambassador to the US HE Agyei Bawuah, US Ambassador Her Excellency Stephanie Mills, led this delegation to visit Ghana during the Year of Return,.

Dr. Mensah has pictures with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and some members of the Delegation and other dignitaries like Sec Colin Powell, Sec Condi Rice etc in his Book- The Right Stuff Comes in Black Too being launched by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II this year at Manhyia Palace.

Dr. Mensah has worked with the Congressional Black Caucus for more than a decade on STEM Educational Projects including Technology Transfer to South Carolina State University, the Alma Matter of James Clyburn the Majority whip of the Democratic Party.

Also During the Super Bowl in Houston, Dr. Mensah and Sheila Jakcson Lee Member of Homeland Security Committee presented Certificate of Excellence from US Congress to outstanding SHS Students in Houston under a sponsored by the Microsoft Corporation.

Dr. Mensah also inspired 3000 SHS students and their teachers at the Phillips Arena Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia the district of Rep John Lewis and Hank Johnson. The two have visited his office on Peachtree Street several times.

James Clyburn is Founding member of the Group developing the International African American Museum in Charleston South Carolina. Dr. Mensah’s Cruise Ship Mid Passage Project from Ghana will land at Charleston where 50 % of the Slaves landed in America. This Cruise Ship Project mentioned during his speech at Panafest Accra will help promote Tourism in Ghana.

After the delegation visits Elmina and Cape Coast Castles, The Speaker of Congress will address Ghana Parliament on Wednesday before leaving for the Africa Command in Italy.

The Delegation will be a key partner in helping Ghana to Modernize and Industrialize according to Dr. Thomas Mensah.