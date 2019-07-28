The Sins Of Tiwaah Addo Danquah Against The State And The Media, Should Be Grounds For Her Removal Or Resignation

I am really not comfortable with my seeming obsession about the removal of Tiwaah Addo Danquah, the CID boss. But I will be more uncomfortable if I don't say what I feel about her with my primary belief that, her removal will be a positive riddance to the police service and the state.

In my last epistle on her, I laid bare the facts that underlie my description of her as incompetent. I may have to go tough this time round by describing her as a sellout and inharmonious with the office she holds. It's not imaginatively improper for me to mention that the office of CID at its lowest ebbs in history her watch.

When Obama said Africa needs strong institutions and not strong individuals, I agreed and disagreed with him in parts. Only right-minded persons with a high sense of conviction, can be used to build the strong institutions that will propel us to progress. In this instance, if for example, Tiwaah had a strong personality and was driven by principles and convictions, the CID would have been illuminated by her presence in the eyes of right-thinking Ghanaians. Clearly, now we see the gloom at the CID because of her presence.

Take the case of Amidu's appointment as SP for example - the resounding applauds that met the appointment, is a clear indication of the confidence people had/have in him and his ability to achieve the objects of his office. When the OSP act was passed, people didn't jubilate merely because the office was going to be set up but were happy with the calibre of the appointee, Amidu.

So whereas I agree with Obama that we need strong institutions, I disagree with him when he says we need don't strong men. We need strong persons, not in terms of physique and might/power, but in terms of convictions, to build the strong institutions that we need. From the two scenarios that I have given, we see that the presence of someone (Tiwaah) has lowered an office while the presence of another (Amidu), has extolled an office.

To the details why I still insist that Tiwaah Addo Danquah is a misnomer and is inharmonious with the office she holds - we all know how she, the chief law enforcer, has flagrantly disregarded our judicial system. Recently when she refused to comply with the explicit order of a court to release Afoko on bail, she was cited for contempt. On three different occasions, the court asked her to appear for the judge to give his ruling and on all three different occasions, she silently told the court - 'go to hell' by refusing to appear before the court. How then can such a person, have the temerity to attempt to enforce the law she herself has disregarded? The ordinary Ghanaian ought to be worried about how he/she, the ordinary person, would within a twinkle of an eye, be forced through the coercive forces of the state - to comply with the law in case of a breach but when the chief enforcer commits a more serious offense, in such an egregious manner, she remains untouched like a mummy's daughter who is enjoying cuddling on laps of her mother. This is one of the many sins of Tiwaah against the state.

I remember how Joy fm reporter, Latif Iddrisu was brutally assaulted by the police right at the headquarters of the police. To date, no one has been punished for that gross violation of his rights. Who supervised the beatings? Whose duty is it to bring the perpretators of that grievous offense to book? Why haven't we heard the outcome of the case even though we are aware CCTV cameras are at the headquarters? The answer is Tiwaah!, Tiwaah!!, Tiwaah!!!.

Tiwaah recently embarked on another embarrassing exercise against journalists. We all know and I am of those who believe that the ModernGhana journalists were abducted and manhandled by individuals under the guise of National Security. After the National Security were brutally bruised, they hurriedly cooked up some allegations against the journalists in order to legitimise their atrocious act. Who did the National Security use to push the agenda of smokescreening their atrocious act? Tiwaah, the CID boss. She went to court on some farcical charges against the journalists which included cyber crime even though nobody had lodged any complaint at the police. The same day she put the guys before court and after deceiving herself that she had achieved the purpose of dissuading the public on the matter, she ludicrously dropped those charges. Why would a woman in such a high office allow herself to be ping-ponged in such a shameful manner?

As for her other sins against the state including the incompetent way in which she handled the Takoradi girls case, the killing of Ahmed Suale, and many others, I have already mentioned them in my first epistle on her and so I don't want to bore readers by revisiting them. Readers can find that article online with the title "The so-called Exoneration of Charles Bissiw, is a Nail in the Coffin of Tiwaah Addo Danquah, the CID Boss".

My beef with her is the collateral damages she brings to the government anytime she undertakes such hatchet jobs. She makes it easy for people to imply political motives into her actions. Considering the fact that she has not professionally endeared herself to Ghanaians and that she doesn't enjoy the needed support from Ghanaians, she should resign. I know she won't.

Ok since she will not resign, I am calling forcefully on government to remove her for her flagrant disregard and disrespect to the courts of the land. She has lost the moral right to be a law enforcer because she has transgressed the limits of her office and has moved from being a law enforcer to a lawbreaker. The media should be interested in her removal because her continuous stay in office is threat to they the journalists. That's why I'm of the opinion that journalists must boycott her and not lend support to her because she's a walking illegality.