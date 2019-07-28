Akufo-Addo Should Handover Or Lose 2020 Elections Terribly – Osofo Kyiri Abosom

Founder and General Overseer of Life Assembly Worship Centre, Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews, popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, has predicted that President Akufo-Addo will not contest the upcoming 2020 general election.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo will join the late South African President Nelson Mandela as one of the very few African Presidents in history to have bowed out of office voluntarily after just one term in power.

Some senior government and party officials have indicated that the President will seek re-election for another term in office to continue with the implementation of his vision to develop Ghana to an appreciable level.

But, speaking to Akwasi Nsiah, host of ‘Ghana Kasa’, a news and current affairs analysis show on Kasapa FM, Osofo Kyiri Abosom said President Akufo-Addo will do himself a lot of good if he leaves office at the end of the year 2020.

He said he has a revelation that President Akufo-Addo will be terribly defeated if he goes ahead and contests the election which promises to be keenly contested between the ruling New Patriotic Party and the largest opposition National Democratic Congress.

“President Nana Akufo-Addo will not contest 2020 election, he’s going to hand over to the youth of this country to govern. He should announce to Ghanaians that he’s tired and wants to take a rest, if he goes ahead to contest the election he will lose terribly.

“If he takes a bow out of power his name will be recorded in the Guinness Book of Records as one of the very few African leaders to have exited power voluntarily just after one term in office. If President Akufo-Addo listens to me and exits office it will be to his own good. I’ll go to him personally to inform him not to contest the upcoming election that this is what God has revealed to me about him. If he obeys, it will be good for him,” he intimated.