Navy Capo Wants Continuous International Efforts To Enhance Maritime Security

Ghana’s Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Seth Amoama has called for a continuous collaborative effort between countries to find ways to tackle crime on the Gulf of Guinea.

The Gulf of Guinea has witnessed illegal activities such as piracy, illegal fishing, and armed robberies which in turn disrupt the stability in the region and also hinder economic development.

Speaking at the maiden edition of the International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference held Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, to mark the 60 years anniversary of the Ghana Navy, Rear Admiral Seth Amoama highlighted the challenges among the gulf of Guinea states and stressed that the only way to address the threats is to collaborate with international partners.

“The Ocean is used for a plethora of illegal activities by many non-friendly actors providing different spheres of threat to Maritime security. From the above perspectives, managing Maritime security is a challenging endeavor and am sure that this august gathering will agree that the only way out is continuous cooperation and collaboration across the cross-section of global Maritime”, the Admiral stated.

He continued, “I must stress that no single nation, no single service, or single platform can do it alone. In this regard, the Ghana Navy being cognizance if its responsibility as a credible Maritime force is playing its part in coordinating with the International Maritime Community towards enhancing Maritime security in Africa and the sub-region in particular”.

Rear Admiral Seth Amoama further urged all representatives from the various Maritime communities to bring onboard their expertise to ensure that they come up with potential solutions that will help curb the illegalities on the Gulf of Guinea.

“I am particularly enthused about this huge gathering. While we enjoy the proverbial Ghanaian hospitality, I urge you all to bring your varied experiences and expertise to the floor during discussions. I am confident that activities and deliberations of this conference will enable us to come out with solutions to chart a new path for the benefit of the emerging glow economy”, he stressed.

The two-day International Maritime Defence Exhibition Conference (IMDEC) is featuring the largest gathering of Africa’s maritime industry including a host of regional and international Chiefs of Naval Staff to commemorate the important milestone in Ghana’s Navy history.