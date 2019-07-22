Involve Citizens Actively In Project Implementation

Participants at a day’s workshop organized by Hope Alive 360 Foundation (NGO) in partnership with the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-GHANA) have called on the Dormaa East District Assembly in the Bono Region to ensure the active participation of citizens in the implementation of projects.

The workshop which brought together members of the District Planning Coordinating Unit (DPCU, members of the Dormaa East Social Audit Committee, relevant heads of departments and members of the Social Audit Committee of the Assembly aimed at disseminating the findings of the Social Audit Committee on four projects the Assembly implemented in the 2018 Annual Action Plan.

The projects the committee audited included; the construction of a four Unit Classroom block at the Wamfie Anglican Junior High School, drilling of a borehole at Asamoakrom, technical support to livestock farmers in the District and renovation and furnishing of Peprahshed Community Health Planning System(CHPS Compound).

One of the major findings of the audit was the non-involvement of stakeholders in the project planning and execution. A participant at the forum from the Ghana Health Mr. Jacob Kwadwo Aleeba expressed concern about the side-lining of major stakeholders including the Ghana Health Service in project implementation especially so when the staff of the service is going to work in such facilities.

He said the Community Health Planning concept is community-driven and wondered how the beneficiary communities can own facility if they are not involved from the onset. He appealed to the Assembly to leave the aspect of community engagement to the Ghana Health Service if they have constraints.

The Chairman of the Dormaa East District Assembly Social Audit Committee, Mr. Acquah Daniel appealed to the Assembly to communicate well with the citizenry to ensure they appreciate what the Assembly was doing to improve their lives. He urged members of the committee and other stakeholders to work hard to sustain the committee adding the committee’s work will help the District to develop. He also appealed to the Assembly to give the committee the needed support to undertake its activities.

On his part, a deputy District Co-ordinating Director of the Dormaa East District Assembly, Mr. Amoako Adams on behalf of the District Chief Executive pledged the Assembly’s support for the committee and thanked the Ghana Center for Democratic Development(CDD-GHANA) and Hope Alive 360 Foundation for their work in the District.

The establishment and operationalization of the Social Audit Committees in the twenty project Districts of the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-GHANA) and the Open Society Initiative(OSIWA) is in line with the Government of Ghana’s Popular Participation Framework 2016. The project is under the theme “Enhancing Citizens Participation in Local Governance”.