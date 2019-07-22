CID Clears Bissue In Anas Exposé

The former Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining Charles Cromwell Bissue has been exonerated of corruption.

The Police CID cleared Mr Bissue after it concluded its four-month investigation into Tiger Eye PI’s allegations against the former Presidential Staffer.

Bissue was accused by undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger Eye PI team of circumventing the law to grant mining license to ORR Resource Enterprise to engage in small scale mining while a ban on same was in force.

Mr. Bissue stepped aside as secretary to the committee to allow smooth investigations into the matter.

But a report clearing Bissue from the allegations stated that the documentary -- which shows Mr Bissue taking money from undercover reporters -- was not a true reflection of what transpired between Bissue and the assigns of the said ORR Resource Enterprise, the Daily Graphic reported on Monday.

The report also stated that Anas Aremeyaw Anas failed to cooperate with the CID in the course of the investigations.

The raw and unedited footage which was demanded from the journalist was not submitted, the CID said.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas

Anas has, however, stated that he has submitted the said raw and unedited footage to the office of the Special Prosecutor.

To the extent that the Office of Special Prosecutor is a statutory body and has taken possession of the raw footage, if the police investigators were minded, they could obtain a copy from the OSP.

No mining activities

The CID’s investigations also revealed that no mining activity had taken place at the site of ORR Enterprise which is located at Dawuaso in the Ashanti Region.

The report then exonerated all suspects cited in the documentary; Graphic said, quoting the report which said: “at the conclusion of investigations…none of the suspects was found to be culpable for any offense.”

The Special Prosecutor’s investigations are meanwhile, unconcluded.

—Myjoyonline