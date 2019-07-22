NDC Primaries: 74 Pick Forms In 18 Constituencies In Volta Region

The contest for the parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has begun in the Volta Region with many aspirants picking forms to file for the primaries.

As many as 74 aspirants have picked up forms to contest for the legislative office on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 18 constituencies of the region.

Out of the number, 15 are female.

Contests to watch

There are some interesting developments to watch in the primaries.

The Member of Parliament for Afortime-Ziope, Charles Agbeve, is the only aspirant to have picked form, hence the only candidate unopposed and is likely to retain the seat in Parliament once he sails through the parliamentary primaries.

This is because that Constituency is a known safe seat for the NDC.

Meanwhile, some four NDC MPs in the Volta region have not picked nomination forms to contest the in the parliamentary primaries.

They are MP for Keta, Richard Quashiegah; MP for Anlo, Clement Kofi Humado; MP for Ketu South, Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey and MP for Hohoe, Dr Bernice Adiku Heloo.

The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) in consultation with the General Secretary has directed that the selection process for the parliamentary primaries in the Hohoe Constituency be allowed to continue with immediate effect.

The directive follows a meeting between the FEC and Hohoe Constituency executives of the party last Friday.

The Regional Secretary of the party, James Gunu, said the date has been extended to Tuesday, for eligible party members who wished to contest the parliamentary primaries in the Hohoe constituency to pick nomination forms.

Mr Gunu said the original time table for the conduct of the parliamentary primaries remained unchanged and stated the determination of the leadership of the Party in the region to create a level playing field for all aspirants for free, fair, credible and transparent primaries.