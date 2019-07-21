NDC will win 70% of parliamentary seats in 2020 polls – Haruna Iddrisu

The Minority Leader and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South in the Northern Region, Mr Haruna Iddrisu has predicted that the NDC will win 70 percent of parliamentary seats in the 2020 general election.

He said he was also confident that the electorate will vote for former President John Dramani Mahama as President in the 2020 general election for him to continue his good works as the present government has failed to deliver on its numerous promises to the electorate.

Mr Iddrisu said this when he submitted his nominations forms to contest the Tamale South parliamentary primary at the constituency office in Tamale last Thursday.

The Minority Leader is going unopposed and it will be his fifth time to represent the people of Tamale South in Parliament if he wins in the 2020 general election.

Regain of lost parliamentary seats

Mr Iddrisu, who was interacting with the media after filing his nominations as the sole candidate, said the party was also poised to regain all or some of the parliamentary seats it lost in the 2016 general election in the Northern Region.

He said the parliamentary seats that the party was likely to regain are Savelugu, Nanton, Saboba, Tolon, Wulensi, Bimbilla and Gushegu which the party lost to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2016 general election.

He reiterated that the electorate were ready to vote for the NDC to form the next government following the abysmal performance of the current government. Future

Mr Iddrisu said he was working to consolidate the Tamale South parliamentary seat as one of the best 10 parliamentary seats in the country for the NDC.

“I am working to consolidate the Tamale South Constituency for the NDC akin to the Manhyia Constituency of the NPP in the Ashanti Region”, he said.

Background

In the 2016 general election, Mr Iddrisu retained the Tamale South parliamentary seat with 52,235 votes, representing 72.56 percent, while his other contenders Yakubu Yussif of the NPP obtained 18,932 votes, representing 26.30 percent, Abdul-Jalilu Kassim of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) secured 625 votes, representing 0.87 percent, while Abdadallah Alhassan Goudi of the People’s National Convention (PNC) got 198 votes, representing 0.27 percent.

In the presidential elections in the Tamale South Constituency, Mr John Mahama, then the President and Presidential candidate for the NDC won by 51,839 votes, representing 71.95 percent, while President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, then the presidential candidate of the ruling NPP obtained 19,049 votes, representing 26.44 percent.

Others in the race for the presidency were Papa Kwesi Nduom of the Progressive People's Party, who secured 798 votes, Ivor Kobina Greenstreet, Convention People's Party, 163 votes, Edward Mahama, People's National Convention, 101 votes , Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, National Democratic Party, 65 votes and Jacob Osei Yeboah, an independent candidate obtained 36 votes.