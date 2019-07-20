Mahama Urges Clergy, Traditional Rulers To Condemn Afoko’s Bail Denial

Former President John Dramani Mahama has questioned the judicial attitude towards Gregory Afoko’s case.

According to him, government’s posture on the case undermines the rule of law.

Mr. Afoko is one of the suspects in the murder of the former NPP Upper East Regional Chairman, Adams Mahama.

He was granted bail in March 2019 by an Accra High Court but that bail decision was rescinded by another High Court Judge.

Speaking to some NDC members, John Mahama suggested that Ghana’s democracy is under threat.

“Just recently in court, someone requested for a bail and it was granted by the court but government has rescinded that bail. Every country is governed by rules. If a government decides not to abide by rules then where lies our fate as a country?”

“This young man was incarcerated for a long while before being arraigned. This could be any other person too so the clergy and traditional rulers must speak up for government to know its mistakes.”

Gregory Afoko and one other accused person Asabke Alangdi have been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The two men have all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to the facts by the prosecution, the two men conspired and poured acid on Adams Mahama leading to his death.

The prosecution also added that their decision to do that was based on an action taken by the late former NPP Upper East chair to scuttle a meeting being held at the time by a former National Chairman of the NPP, Paul Afoko and Kwabena Agyepong meant to work against the campaign of then flagbearer of the party, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo.

On Monday, the court rescinded the bail granted Afoko some three months ago by another High Court.

The decision by the court to rescind the bail follows an application made by the Attorney General represented in court by Chief State Attorney, Marina Appiah Opare.

According to madam Appiah Opare, Mr. Afoko will not show up for trial if the court did not rescind the bail granted him by a different High Court judge.

The ruling has been criticised by many, including civil society organisations.

---citinewsroom