Retract And Apologise In 7-Days Or Face Me In Court - Damongo MP Fumes

The Member of Parliament for Damongo constituency, hon. Adam Mutawakilu has charged the Savannah Regional Communications Director of the NPP, Mr.Mohammed Issah to as a matter of seven days retract and apologize for the false, malicious and unprivileged statement of fact he made against his person or risk being dragged to court.

The NPP communications Director at a press conference alleged that the MP and the Savannah Regional Communications Officer of the NDC staged contradictory accounts of the missing Toyota Hilux Pick-up vehicle belonging to the SRCC. He also claimed that the MP and his commissaries knew the exact location of the vehicle and called on the Regional Police Command to invite them to assist in its retrieval.

In a two paged letter of notice copied to Ghanaweb's Ananpansah B Abraham, lawyer for the legislator, Dr.Dominic Akuritinga Ayine argues that the publication is false and has the tendency of lowering the hard-earned reputation of his client. He further stated that it tends to discredit him before his constituents and the people of Ghana at large.

A portion of the notice reads, "We have on the firm instructions of our client to demand, which we hereby do, that, you publish a retraction of the said publication and an unqualified apology of equal prominence across the various media platforms within one week of service of this notice".

Warning that,"...in default,we shall have no option but to institute legal action against you for the violation of the rights of our client without further recourse to you....(if) we institute legal action,you would be mulcted in court and other costs for damaging our client's reputation".

Meanwhile,the Savannah Regional Minister,Salifu Adam Braimah whilst taking full responsibility for circumstances that led to the disappearance of the Toyota Hilux Pick-up vehicle, has given assurance that the missing vehicle which has since become a subject of controversy will be found.

The Deputy Savannah Regional Coordinating Director, Mr.Abubakari Forgor in an interview with PAD FM's political show host, Ananpansah B Abraham revealed that the minister opted to park the vehicle at his friend's residence because of the proximity of the residence to the airport.

He appealed to the general public on behalf of the minister to remain calm and allow the security agencies to do their work, calling on all patriotic citizens to assist the police with relevant information leading to the retrieval of the vehicle.

Two persons have so far been arrested by the Northern Regional Police Command in connection with the missing vehicle. The suspects, one Alhaji Sulemana Illiasu, the complainant under whose custody the vehicle was placed and one Mr.Opoku Kwadjo Evans, the driver who was instructed by the minister to park the vehicle at Alhaji Eliasu's residence, were picked up Tuesday evening.

Mr.Opoku Evans has since been granted police inquiry bail whilst Alhaji Illiasu is still in police custody.

Fresh evidence emanating from police investigations indicates that the complainant in the case may have aided in the cryptic disappearance of the vehicle as he seems to be contradicting himself. He initially stated that the vehicle was snatched from him at gunpoint at his residence but, facts from police inquiry suggest that the missing vehicle was robbed at some other location aside his house that's if it was robbed at all.

The missing vehicle was part of the eight vehicles presented by President Akuffo-Addo when he inspected the site for the construction of the Savannah Regional Coordinating Council few weeks ago.

Source:Ananpansah B Abraham