Prayer Warriors Allegedly Assault Family Over Property

Three members of the Church of Pentecost who double as the members of the prayer warriors team at the Sarah Donkor Prayer Center has assaulted the late Dr. Johnson Daah's children over a clinic their father left for them.

The late Dr. Johnson Daah's nephew, Mr. Abraham Daah has alleged. They include Joe, Elder J.K. Kyeremeh and Elder Boadi.

"Elder Joe, Elder J.K Kyeremeh and Elder Boadi are been backed by the leadership of the Goka branch of the church and creating problems over the property our late father left for us.

"Dr. Johnson Daah who is our father and the son of the founder of Sarah Donkor Prayer Center, late Prophetess Sarah Donkor till his departure was a member of the prayer warrior team and in his own wisdom created a signpost with the name of his clinic together with the name of the prayer center, Mr. Abraham Daah stressed.

According to him, after the demise of his mum Prophetess Sarah Donkor the church of Pentecost in the area adopted the prayer center.

Mr. Abraham Daah indicated that the church of Pentecost after adopting the prayer center has decided to hide behind some members of the prayer warriors team to fight the children and family of Dr. Johnson Daah and take over the clinic which belong to Dr. Johnson Daah.

Mr. Abraham Daah in a telephone interview last Tuesday stated that "There are documents to prove that the clinic belongs to our late uncle Dr. Johnson Daah."

He added that "our grandmother founded the prayer Centre and the church of Pentecost adopted the prayer after our grandmother passed on".

According to him, Elder Boadi together with his two colleagues arrested children of the late Dr. Johnson Daah.

He added that the prayer Centre is located Goka, suburb in jaman, Bono East Region.

"Dr. Johnson Daah till his departure was part of the Prayer Warrior team and his mother prophetess Sarah Donkor happens to be the founder of the prayer centre. Dr. Daah in his wisdom created a signpost with the name of his Clinic together with the prayer Centre of his mum so after the demise of Prophetess Donkor the church of pentecost in the area adopted the prayer Centre.

"The church after adopting the prayer Centre decided to hide over some members of the prayer Warriors team to fight the children and family of Dr. Daah to take over the clinic which belongs to him. Elder Joe, Elder J.K Kyeremeh and Elder Boadi are been backed by the leadership of the Goka branch of the Church," he emphasised.

According to him, these gentlemen wants to create mess with them (the children) over the property their late dad left behind.

Elder Boadi together with his two colleagues arrested Children of the late Doctor Jonhson Daah.