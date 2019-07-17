3 Nabbed For Allegedly Insulting Okyenhene

Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin.

Police in Kyebi, the seat of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council in the Eastern Region, have picked up three persons for allegedly insulting the Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin.

The suspects: Gabriel Oppong, 25, Patrick Frimpong 30 and Jacob Arhin 19, were in a vehicle from Anyinam to Kyebi when they rained insults on the Okyenhene.

A lady identified as Suzzy Owuredu, a native from Kyebi who was not happy with the conduct of the suspect, being displayed in the vehicle then called the Ofori Panin fie to report the misconduct of the suspects.

The suspects allegedly described the Okyenhene in their insults as ‘stupid’ and also used other derogatory words on him.

DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, the Regional Police PRO confirmed the incident to DGN Online.

—Daily Guide