IFC Launches The Edge Architecture Students Competition

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) a member of the World Bank Group will be launching the EDGE Architecture Students Competition, on July 18, 2019 in Accra.

The objective of the EDGE Students Competition is to demonstrate how simple it is to build green and reduce our impact on the environment whilst improving building comfort and making savings in running costs.

The EDGE programme, which engages financial institutions, developers, government regulators, and homeowners, is supported by a free software which is available in over 140 countries.

EDGE proves the business case for building green in emerging markets. Fast, easy to use, and affordable, EDGE empowers builders to choose technical solutions that reduce environmental impacts while capturing capital costs and projected savings.

The maiden edition of the competition will be held exclusively for the architecture department of Central University College. Future editions will be open to all architecture students.

The competition seeks to support and enhance the study of sustainable and energy-efficient building practices in architectural education. It also offers architectural students the opportunity to explore the use of new materials and strategies for building and integrating beauty and technology for high-performing affordable architecture.

Participants in the competition must design a stunning and cutting edge single family home for a young family living on the outskirts of Accra using local materials.

The home must fit on the standard plot size of 70x100 feet. Participants must develop at least one innovation in design and construction.

Using the EDGE software, minimum savings of 20% must be made in energy, water, and materials, as compared to the local base case.

The EDGE programme in Ghana was launched in May 2017 through a partnership with several local and international bodies including SECO.

The construction industry contributes 30% of all greenhouse emissions worldwide. Greenhouse gases are the main contributor to global warming and climate change. If we want to help stop climate change and its negative effects including drought and increased poverty, we need to start building green NOW!