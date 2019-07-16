E/R: Bryan Acheampong Commissions Ultra-Modern Health Facility At Kwahu Tafo

Member of Parliament for Abetifi Constituency Hon. Bryan Acheampong and Hon Isaac Agyapong, District Chief Executive of Kwahu East on Monday 15th July 2019, have both commissioned an Ultra-Modern Ward Facility at Kwahu Tafo St. Joseph Clinic as well as a Maternity ward in Kwahu east district to improve service delivery.

According to Hon. Bryan Acheampong, the commissioning of the facility is part of efforts by his outfit to revive all the health centers in the District to provide quality health care delivery to meet the needs of the people.

The MP reiterated that the health of the people is paramount to the overall development of the District and the nation at large .

He promised that a policy will soon be rolled out to provide, “Free Medical care and Support for Pregnant women from the first trimester till one year after delivery in Abetifi Constituency”.

In addition, Hon. Bryan Acheampong assured that his outfit will continue embarking on developmental projects to better the lives of people in his constituency.

Nana Opoku Mintah II, Tafo Hene, who was present at the ceremony to commission the health facility thanked the MP for the numerous developmental projects he has sanctioned in the Kwahu East District and their communities since he assumed office.

Nana added the MP is a symbol of hope and development and asked his subjects to put the politics aside and rally behind Bryan Acheampong.

Nana Yeboah Asuamah I, Presiding Member of Kwahu East, Hon. Isaac Kwaku Addo, Constituency chairman and the entire Constituency Executives were present.