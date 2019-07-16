23-Year-Old Ghanaian Lady Get Masters In International And European Law

Bernice Nti Ong-Aban, a 23-year-old Ghanaian lady has obtained her Masters Degree in International and European Law (LLM) in Utrecht University, Netherland.

The young Ghanaian graduate, who according to her was inspired by her mother to take education seriously recalled that, “Ever since I was a young girl my Mother always reiterate the importance of education. The lessons at home would always start with Abenaa. ‘You know where I came from and my struggle’ .That sentence is what kept me going!”

According to Nti Ong – Aban, she pursued a Bachelor Degree in International Law at the Hague University of Applied Sciences and graduated with excellence. She said, “I decided to increase my proficiency in French and Italian after graduating. Therefore, I speak Italian on a B1 level in accordance with the Common European Framework of Reference for languages.

“After receiving the Bachelor Degree I wasn’t satisfied and wanted to further my studies. Therefore, I decided to pursue a Master Career. Today, exactly one year after obtaining my Bachelor Degree, I am the first person in the family to obtain a Master Degree at the age of 23!”

Nti Ong – Aban, who is the third of four children said, after completing secondary school, her parents opened an African Store in the Netherlands!. The African Cosmetic Store, named ‘Africa Sky’, is a true reflection of Ghana and has many products to cater for those in the diaspora, “I am always inspired by their entrepreneurial skills and it served as an example that, one can always achieve the ultimate goal by working hard!

The young graduates says “Now, I am ready to put the acquired knowledge and skills into practise and would love to contribute to develop and strengthen the relationship with the European Union and Ghana