New Trained Teachers To Drag NSS To Court

Some newly trained teachers are threatening to drag the National Service Secretariat (NSS) to court over what they have consider as illegal deductions from their June allowances.

According to the teachers who are currently serving as national service personnel, they weren't informed prior to the deductions last month.

One of the leaders of the Group, Ekow Djan who spoke to Citi News said their members did not sign up for the national service week celebration which the amount is being deducted for.

“I don’t think anybody or someone has said somewhere that he needs a Lacoste or to celebrate NASPA week. We the newly trained teachers think that the deductions are illegal so our monies should be refunded to us. It has not been stated in any document or in past conventions that monies should be deducted. So, if the National Service Secretariat fails to refund the monies to us, we will definitely head to the court to seek redress”, he warned.

Some National Service Personnel are up in arms over what they say is a deliberate attempt to force a nylon Lacoste and association dues on them.

A charge of GHc 35.00 was deducted when they submitted their June allowance form to their various district offices to cater for the cost of the Lacoste and dues at GHc 20.00, and GHc 15.00 respectively.

The aggrieved personnel including the newly trained teachers say they do not need the Lacoste given the fact that the service period is about ending.

They have also complained about the poor quality of the Lacoste and are therefore rejecting it with a social media campaign.

The decision for the service personnel to pay the dues and the was made by the previous national executives of the National Service Personnel Association (NASPA).

