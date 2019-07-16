Takoradi Kidnapped Girls: Family Fed-Up With Akufo-Addo Gov't

The families of the three kidnapped Takoradi girls have accused the government of lack of commitment in rescuing the missing girls.

They are worried why more than half a year now, the security agencies are still unable to unravel the location and whereabout of the missing girls.

The families say they are fed up with the seeming assurances and lack of proper coordination of information to the families on progress of investigations.

A brother of one of the girls at a joint press conference in Accra on July 15, 2019, is calling on President Akufo-Addo to set up a committee to investigate the matter.

"We ask President Akufo-Addo who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Foces to set up a committee to investigate the issue as a matter of urgency," he intimated.

Sister of Ruthlove Quayson, one of the victims said they have not been briefed on the progress of investigation for the past months now.

"The police are keeping us in the dark, we have not heard anything from them and we went to the Takoradi Central Police Station to check how far investigations have gone but they told us they don't have any update. If not for the media we wouldn't have even gotten to know a second suspect had been arrested," she added.

The family has also threatened to demonstrate on August 10, 2019, if they do not hear anything from the government.

The three victims are Ruth Love Quayson, Priscilla Blessing Bentum and Priscilla Koranchie.

Priscilla Blessing Bentum was first kidnapped on August 17 2018, while Ruth love Quayeson was kidnapped on December 4, 2018.

Priscilla Mantebeah Koranchie was also kidnapped on December 21, 2018.