No Proper Communication On Double-Track System—Ashesi Owner

Founder of Ashesi University, Patrick Awuah says although the Double-Track System is a laudable idea, most Ghanaians rejected the initiative due to lack of proper communication.

According to him, the poorly communicated policy which failed to make sense to the discerning citizens, will be difficult for some parents to appreciate the system.

Speaking on an Accra-based radio station, Mr. Awuah said, “The lack of proper communication on the system accounted for the apprehension and widespread objection to the program when it was introduced.”

The double-track system which commenced on September 11, 2018, had students from the green track starting the Free SHS model as promised by the ruling New Patriotic Party. The system which Government says was introduced to tackle issues over the over-populated number of students due to fewer infrastructures in certain schools has had lots of mixed reactions from the general public.

While some lauded the government for fulfilling its biggest campaign promise, others lambasted saying this is a plot to mess up the country’s educational system.

But Mr. Awuah stated, “I don’t know whose idea it was to have two tracks, to have kids in school for six months and out of school for six months. It’s a very clever idea because it sweats our assets. We don’t have a lot of money and yet we have this challenge of educating everyone in an environment where population will double in 30 years unless we change the growth rate."

The Founder of Ashesi University further disclosed that the Double Track system has allowed for the maximum use of infrastructure and increased contact hours.

“For 5 months, infrastructure was sitting idle every year. What they’ve done is the 7 months of work has been squeezed into 6 months, with more contact hours/day; so that, even though the kids are at school for just 6 months they have more contact hours,” Patrick Awuah intimated.

He emphasized that the system has the potential of not only helping Ghana really solve the problem of access but a model for the rest of the continent.