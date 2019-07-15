7th Edition Of National CSR And Partnership Conference Held 

The 7th Conference for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) west Africa and partnership has been held with a call on firms to make CSR activities a core part of their operation.

The Conference will focus on harnessing local partnership among stakeholders, for CSR and Sustainability projects and causes.

Dr. Mrs. Jemima Nunoo, a lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration speaking at the conference said CSR needed to be integrated into the overall business strategy, with a clear vision, goals, metrics and strong executive sponsorship.

The event focused on improving local partnership among stakeholders, for CSR and Sustainability projects and causes.

The event brought together major stakeholders in the CSR spectrum including academia, business associations, private sector, regulatory agencies, civil society, and the media.

She said critical internal stakeholders such as management and employees should be made to understand the position of the business in the areas of responsibility and sustainability.

Dr. Numoo said companies could reap many benefits including positive brand, sales boost and good business reputation from engaging in an impactful CRS.

“When a company has a good reputation, it improves sales, attracts talented and best human resource to work towards the growth of the company,” she said.

Mr. Kojo Williams, Co-Founder and Lead Project Manager for the Centre for CSR, West Africa said there was a global reduction in the level of support for non-governmental organisations and that there was the need to look inward and harness the local power of partnership.

“Some players in the local private sector are living up to their expectations in devising and implementing projects that benefit society, other players in the CSR spectrum could tap into these existing projects and enhance the value for humanity and society as a whole,’ he said.

Mr. Solomon TesfaMariam, the Country Director of Plan International Ghana said the firm had initiated developmental projects aimed at improving the lives of people, especially children, and the girl-child, across the country.

“By extension, family units and communities are benefitting from the Economic Security, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, Health and Education projects being implemented by Plan International,” he said.

Mr. Tsonam Cleanse Akpeloo, the Accra Chairman of the Association of Ghana Industries urged the government to guarantee incentive packages for organisations, to enable them to support communities.

He called for the need to educate basic schools on CSR to enlighten the students on the need to give back to societies when they find themselves in the corporate world of work.

“The AGI in its efforts would continue to support CRS and sustainability in the country’ he noted.