Hajj Reporters Expand Operations, appoints correspondents

In a bid to expand its reporting of Hajj and Umrah activities in Nigeria, Independent Hajj Reporters (IHR), has secured the services of some seasoned journalists to serve as correspondents in 21 states across Nigeria.

IHR has also appointed state coordinators across the country to liaise on behalf of the group with Hajj stakeholders across the states

With this expansion, IHR now has correspondents in Kano, Bauchi, Nasarawa, Niger, Lagos, Katsina, Kwara, Kaduna, FCT, Kebbi, and Zamfara states.

Others are Yobe, Kogi, Borno, Jigawa, Adamawa, and Gombe states

Independent Hajj Reporters is a registered non-governmental organisation that comprises of Muslim Journalists seeking to enlighten Nigerian pilgrims and works towards creating awareness on hajj activities in the country and beyond.

Membership of the organization is drawn from the electronic, print, wireless and social media establishments and networks. Every year, the group mobilizes its members to monitor and report hajj and umrah activities both in Nigeria and in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

IHR also publishes Hajj Reporters Magazine regularly to chronicle hajj operations.

The group also runs an a pioneer online hajj dedicated news platform ( www.hajjreporters.com ).

Independent Hajj Reporters

14th July 2019

Abuja, Nigeria

