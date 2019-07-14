South Korean Foreign Minister Meets Bawumia

Describing Ghana as a “key partner in the West Africa subregion”, Ms. Kyung-Wha commended the country’s democratic and peaceful credentials, which had made her an attractive destination for South Korean investors.

The visiting Foreign Minister expressed gratitude for Ghana’s continued support for the peaceful resolution of the Korean crises, adding, “We are fully behind your President’s vision of a ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ vision and will work with you to achieve it”.

For his part, Vice President Bawumia lauded the “impactful cooperation” between Ghana and South Korea over the decades and indicated Ghana’s desire to adopt the South Korean development model, which focuses on human resource development and skills acquisition, to suit Ghana’s needs.

---Myjoyonline