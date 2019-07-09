Abronye DC quizzes NDC 'demonstrators'

The ruling New Patriotic Party Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe popularly known as Abronye DC has questioned the Organisers of the "Kum yen Preko demonstration" on how the John Mahama-led administration mismanaged the economy.

The Coalition for Social Justice together with NDC, PNC, angry customers of Menzegold among others to demonstrate massively against the Akufo-Addo-led administration tomorrow morning, Tuesday, July 9, 2019.

According to the NDC National Communications Officer, the march is the march against the ‘Hardship and Oppression’ in Ghana under the Akufo-Addo-led administration is a replication of the President’s own demonstration he led in 1995 in Ghana.

“Nana Addo instituted ‘Kum yen Preko’ and we are going to protest the same way under the same oppression and hardships under which he led protesters in 1995 when former President Rawlings wanted to implement the Value Added Tax in Ghana,” he said this to newsmen.

He added that the demonstration was also inspired by the “unfulfilled” promises of President Akufo-Addo which led to his victory.

“We had so much hope in the Akufo-Addo administration to transform Ghana after they made all those campaign promises in 2016 but it seems all these promises have become 419,” he added.

In a statement issued and signed by Abronye DC and copied to the media, he indicated that

"I want the NDC foot soldiers and the organizers of the KUM Ye Preko Demonstration to answer the questions below with all sincerity, honesty and patriotism before pouring out unto the streets to waste their time to demonstrate".

Below is the full statement

1. All their communicators are complaining of hardship and hence the reason for the demonstration. My question here is what work or business were they engaged in during president Mahama’s tenure as president that the NPP has collapsed ?

2. If they claim the NDC managed the economy better than the NPP is doing now, why is it that, John Mahama could not pay the contractors, teachers, nurses, NHIS service providers, etc..... it is a fact that the Mahama Ndc administration spent Ghs 87.5 billion in four years whilst in power. What did they use the money for?

3. Should Ghanaians come out to demonstrate for Mahama so that when he assumes power he will abolish Free SHS?

4. Should Ghanaians come out to demonstrate against NPP and Nana Addo so that when Mahama assumes power he will abolish teacher and nursing training allowance?

5. Should Ghanaians come out to demonstrate for Mahama so that when he assumes power he will put an embargo on public sector?

6. Should Ghanaians come out to demonstrate for Mahama so that when he assumes power he will abolish Planting for Food and Jobs?

7. Should Ghanaians come out to demonstrate for Mahama so that when he assumes power he will abolish NABCO?

8. Should Ghanaians come out to demonstrate for Mahama so that when he assumes power he will stop paying NHIS service providers and further collapse the scheme?

9. Should Ghanaians come out to demonstrate for Mahama so that when he assumes power he will stop employing nurses and teachers?

10. Should Ghanaians come out to demonstrate for Mahama so that when he assumes power he will re introduce 17.5% VAT /NHIL on domestic airline ticket and on financial services?

11. Should Ghanaians come out to demonstrate for Mahama so that when he assumes power he will re introduce 5% VAT /NHIL on real estate?

12. Should Ghanaians come out to demonstrate for Mahama so that when he assumes power he will bring back dumsor?

13. Should Ghanaians come out to demonstrate for Mahama so that when he assumes power he will abolish Planting For Export and Rural Development which has invariably created employment?

14. Should Ghanaians come out to demonstrate for Mahama so that when he assumes power he will willfully give tax payers money to Woyome and other NDC faithfuls like Seidu Agongo for no work done?

15. Should Ghanaians come out to demonstrate for Mahama so that when he assumes power he will conspire with Lordina to milk COCOBOD and amass wealth for themselves?

16. Should Ghanaians come out to demonstrate for Mahama so that when he assumes power he will conspire with his CEO’s to milk SSNIT by way of purchasing software for a cost of $87 million of which that matter is now pending in court?

17. Should Ghanaians come out to demonstrate for Mahama so that when he assumes power he will lavishly spend our tax money at the next World Cup and allow his sports minister purchase one coconut for 150 dollars?

18. Should Ghanaians come out to demonstrate for Mahama so that when he assumes power he will use the sweat of tax payers money to brand buses at an unimaginable inflated cost?

19. Should Ghanaians come out to demonstrate for Mahama so that when he assumes power, he will use our monies to fund Mohammed Atiku of Nigeria in his next election and buy Range Rover and a Mercedes Benz for his 18 year old son the next time he celebrates his birthday?

20. Should Ghanaians come out to demonstrate for Mahama so that when he assumes power he will come and superintend and supervise corruption ?

21. Should Ghanaians demonstrate for Mahama so that when he assumes power, he will lease 58% of the Nyinahini Bauxite concession to his brother?

22. Should Ghanaians come out to demonstrate for Mahama so that when he assumes power he will increase electricity tariffs?

After you have soberly reflected and answered these question with sincerity, you can go ahead and do your useless demonstration.

Ghanaians are certainly not ready to accommodate The Incompetent One for the second time.

#GhanaIsWorkingAgain

Thanks!

Kwame Baffoe Abronye

Bono NPP Regional Chairman

Source: Daniel Kaku