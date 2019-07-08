Anglogold Ashanti Donates Cash To Support Knust-Obuasi Campus

The Municipal Chief Executive for Obuasi Municipal Assembly, Honorable Elijah Adansi-Bonah on Friday, 5th July, 2019 received a cheque of GH 250, 000 from the Management of Anglogold Ashanti Ghana, Obuasi Mine. The amount is to support the renovation works currently ongoing at the AGA North Mine, the premises earmarked for the Obuasi campus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Receiving the cheque on behalf of the people of Obuasi, Hon. Adansi-Bonah who is also the Chairman of the Establishment Committee; the committee formed to see to the set up of the University campus in Obuasi thanked the Management of Anglogold Ashanti Ghana for initially mooting the idea of establishing a University in Obuasi and further releasing their properties at their North Mine to Kickstart the University. He said the donation will go along way to complement the efforts of the Assembly to prepare the place to accommodate the first batch of students to be admitted in September.

He again, praised the company for their massive contributions to the development of Obuasi. He said "during my academic research some time back, I concluded that AGA ranks ahead of the erstwhile Ashanti Goldfields Corporations in terms of Community relations.".This gesture, he opined, lays credence to his conviction.

Honorable Adansi-Bonah appealed to stakeholders to consider naming a block or facility in the campus after the late Nana Ampofo-Bekoe, the former Senior Manager, Sustainability Anglogold Ashanti for the remarkable role he played towards the establishment of the University campus.

On his part the Head of Operations, Anglogold Ashanti, Mr Brett Thompson who presented the cheque to the Mce said the Mine is committed and is looking forward to further develop the Obuasi Mine which has been in operation for over a century. He said AGA's commitment to develop Obuasi is evidenced in the release of their North Mine facilities to serve as the campus of the University.

He said the amount will go a long way to assist in the renovation works at the site to make the place suitable for teaching and learning.

He expressed delight in the cordial and healthy relationship between the Mine and the people of Obuasi which has existed over the years and pledged the company's resolve to further strengthen that relationship.

The total cost of the renovation works is estimated at GH40, 000 which the Obuasi Municipal Assembly has been able to raise a total of GH150, 000. The donation from AGA was upon the request of the Obuasi Municipal Assembly to complememt the efforts of the Assembly.

The Knust Obuasi campus is expected to start admission in September and currently admission forms are on sale. The school will run courses in Business Administration and Engineering.

Officials of Anglogold Ashanti Ghana, Obuasi Mine and the Obuasi Municipal Assembly were all there to witness the presentation.