Price of Eggs to go up - Dr. Boris B

In order to keep and enjoy quality eggs in the country, consumers should position themselves to pay more for it, as poultry farmers are planning to announce a new price for egg products in the coming months.

The Newly elected Ashanti regional chairman of Ghana National Association of Poultry Farmers, Dr. Boris Baidoo believes this would help keep our poultry farmers in business for in the long run.

The increment has become necessary following the high cost of feeding and operational costs in keeping the birds.

Poultry production has large market potentials and it is important for employment generation which contributes positively towards the economy of Ghana.

Why the New price:?

According to him, the price of eggs has not seen any major increase for the last 10 years but the cost of feeds and operations keep soaring on a daily basis, making it difficult for them to break -even after production.

They have maintained the price for the past 10 years, while a crate of eggs at the farm gate is sold around GH¢13-14 cedis.

If the situation remains the same, it may force many Poultry farmers out of business, which in effect, may affect the livelihood of the people who depend on poultry for survival.

The regional chairman of the association is therefore proposing GH¢ 17-18 cedis per crate. This he said, would be announced in the coming months.

“We are doing this to retain them in business, they are really making loses, so Ghanaians should cope with us and accept the price when announced’’ he said.

Are Ghanaians ready to pay more for eggs?

It is estimated that about 10 percent of locally produced eggs are disposed of as a result of low patronage by Ghanaians, so in an attempt to introduce new price, the demand for eggs may drop and eventually stand to affect them the more.

The country produces 1.5 million eggs daily, yet, the demand for it is very low, making it difficult for the producers to rake in.

Speaking to a cross-section of Ghanaians about the yet to be announced price, they entreat the leadership of the association to consider rescinding its decision of announcing a new price for it, due to the low demand of it.

‘’If they go ahead to impose it, it would ultimately dash the consuming spirit of the very few people who are patronizing it’’.

As we speak, an egg is selling at 1 cedi, so should it come into effect, it would affect the purchasing power of consumers as the price is expected to go up at GH¢1.30 pessewas.

However, the association has also appealed to the consumers to consider their plea, else, they risk losing out on business, and this would eventually hurt the ambling economy.

Source: Richmond Frimpong l Oyerepa Fm