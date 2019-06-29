Prestea Huni-valley NADMO Boss Visits Rain Affected Residents At Bepo

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) director for Prestea Huni-valley municipality, Mr Francis Abeiku Yankah visited affected households which were hit by rainstorm at Bepo on Thursday, June 27.

The visit was to figure out the impact of the rainstorm, interact with affected and displaced persons and offer relief and shepherding.

The rainstorm which lasted close to an hour rendered residents homeless and caused destruction to properties worth thousands of Ghana cedis but , left no one injured.

Addressing the affected persons, Mr. Abeiku Yankah expressed worry over how people put up buildings in water ways, he said, " most flowing waters are very powerful, it destroys anything that comes it way especially when it rains, so I urge you all close to the river bank to consider relocating to safer grounds."

He educated residents on what to do anytime it rains heavily, he also advised residents to desist from dumping of solid waste into gutters as the waste prevents the water from flowing which mostly results in flooding.

The NADMO director who doubles as the constituency organiser for New Patriotic Party (NPP) disclosed that, he is coordinating with the Member of Parliament (MP) of the area Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi to bring relief items to the people.

Mr. Abeiku Yankah called on non-governmental organisations (NGO's) generous individuals to assist in the construction of new drainages and dredging of choked ones.