Despite Globalisation, Our Rich Culture Remains Unchanged

The Cultural Coordinator of the Techiman North district in the fleshly created Bono East region Mr. Agyemang Prempeh has assured that the rich Ghanaian culture will remain unchanged in spite of this dynamic globalisation age.

Mr Agyemang disclosed that the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Creative Art will always make sure the rich and vibrant culture of Ghana is passed on to the next generations to preserve it.

He indicated that China, India, Dubai and the Arabic countries have developed on account of their cultural sustainability adding that impacting the culture of forefathers helps bring development to the socio-economic wellbeing of the people in the country.

He urged parents, teachers and guardians to advise and encourage their wards to take keen interest in all aspects of culture diversities to enhance generational influence in culture.

The Krobo Circuit Cultural Chairman, Mr. John Vorleto noted that organising cultural activities in schools help impact good and cultural values in children who actively take part in the exercise.

The Chief of Jama in the Techiman North district, Nana Gyabaa Akumfi Ameyaw III commended the organisers of the event and tasked them not to rest on their horse.

He urges them to work to improve the way of life of the students in Ghana in line with the culture of the forefathers.

"Continuing the ancient ways of life like “bragorƆ” and others helps to eradicate teenage pregnancy and Sexually Transmitted Diseases and infections and among others thence building a resilient culture should be compatible in the Country," he emphasised.

The Techiman North District Division of Culture, Tourism and Creative Art held a cultural event for ten schools in the Krobo educational directorate.