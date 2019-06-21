Group Endorses Marijuana Decriminalization March

A group calling itself Economic Fighters Leagues has expressed its support for the marijuana decriminalization march by the Rastafarian Council of Ghana scheduled for June 26, 2019.

In a statement signed and issued on Friday, by the Fighter’s General, Hardi Yakubu, said marijuana has tremendous economic potential that farmers can harness to improve their livelihoods.

“It is our considered view that marijuana has tremendous economic potential that farmers can harness to improve their livelihood. The State also stands to gain economically from it,” the statement read.

However, being currently categorized as a narcotic based on PNDC LAW 236, its cultivation and trading are highly restricted and sanctions are applicable.

The group believes the march is important in drawing attention to the economic, medicinal and industrial potential of the marijuana.

The Founder of Danquah Institute, Mr. Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko is the first to have started discussions about the decriminalization of cannabis..

He said Ghana must not be shy in having a national debate about whether or not to cash in on the marijuana economy, which is booming as country after country decriminalizes the use of the herb for medicinal purposes.

