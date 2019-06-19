C.K. Team To Get State Burial

Late veteran politician, Clement Kubindiwor (C.K.) Tedam will be given a state burial come Saturday, June 22, 2019.

His mortal remains are to be laid to rest on the above mentioned date after the State funeral to be held at the Paga Primary Park.

On Wednesday, 19th June, 2019, his pre-burial Mass, according to a news release issued by the General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu, would be held at Martyrs of Uganda Church at Mamprobi, Accra.

Following that, on Thursday, 20th to Friday, 21st June, 2019, his traditional funeral rites, war dancing and cultural display at Feb Paga Chief Palace, would be organised.

On Sunday, 23rd June, 2019, there would be a Thanksgiving Service at St. Theresa Catholic Church at 9 am in Paga, the release said.

It added that on Sunday, 28th July, 2019, there would be another Thanksgiving Service at Martyrs of Uganda Catholic Church, Accra-Mamprobi at 9 am.

Mr. Tedam died on April 26, 2019. Until his demise, he was the Chairman of the New Patriotic Party’s National Council of Elders.

“As a founding father of the NPP, and, in view of the various leading roles he played in the party right from the days of the United Party (UP) until his last days on earth, Hon. C.K Tedam, was seen as an embodiment of the party's rich tradition and a symbol of peace, who was revered by all,” the release stated.

“Accordingly, the NPP National Chairman, National Council of Elders and National Executive Committee humbly invite all sympathizers and the general public to join in the burial and final funeral rites of this revered patriot and distinguished statesman,” it said.

The C.K. Tedam served as a Member of Parliament, a founding member of the Northern People’s Party as well as Minister of Local Government during the regime of Supreme Military Council.

—Daily Guide