MTN Ghana Engage Young CEOs on Digital Marketing

Mr. Dario Bianchi, presenting on digital marketing

MTN Ghana has organized a one-day enlightenment exercise for young CEOs on how to leverage on technology to drive their business in the digital space.

The 13th young CEO’s summit, which was organized as part of the annual 21 days “Y’ello Care” campaign focused on educating entrepreneurs on digital marketing with an emphasis on how to package their products online, design thinking, monitoring digital campaign and how to manage clients on such platforms.

Some of the young entrepreneurs present include tech-young CEOs, agro-business young CEO’s, tourism young CEOs and other start-up managers across the country.

Emphasizing on the need for SMEs to incorporate digital marketing in reaching out to their audience, Mr. Dario Bianchi, a Digital Consultant with MTN Ghana revealed that, the total number of active mobile internet users is comprised of 9.37 million people across the country.

He further noted that the reason why most start-ups fail is that they do not have a product market fit hence the need to conduct surveys to analyze customer’s thought on product packages for further reforms.

He also advised the attendees to spend few hours of their time to engage and observe their customers’ opinion about their products online.

“Don’t be afraid of getting feedback from customers online, it is by far the most important thing to do” he stated

According to Robert Kuzoe, the Senior Manager of MTN Ghana Foundation, the summit would provide a platform for the young CEOs to engage with senior managers and departmental executives of MTNto share their experiences and how best to drive business expansion beyond the virtual platforms.

“We at MTNlook forward to partnering these young entrepreneurs, we want to build their capacities and tailor our products and services to suit their business hence this session would not end here” he added.