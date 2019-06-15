Curfew Renewed In Three Towns

The Interior Minister, acting on the advice of Northern Regional Security Council and by Executive Instrument, has renewed curfew hours imposed on three communities in the Northern and Oti Regions.

A statement signed by Mr Ambrose Dery, the Sector Minister said the curfew hours imposed on Alavanyo and Nkonya townships of the Oti Region had been renewed from 2000hours to 0600hours effective Sunday, June 16, this year.

It said based on the advice of the Northern Regional Security Council, the curfew hours imposed on Kpatinga township and its environs had been renewed from 0000hours to 0400hours effective Friday, June 14, this year.

The statement said by Executive Instrument and advice of the Northern Regional Security Council, the curfew hours for Bimbilla township and its environs in the Northern Region from 2200hours to 0400hours effective Friday, June 14, this year.

The statement urged Chiefs, opinion leaders, youth and people of the three areas to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them and use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace in the areas.

It said there is a total ban on all persons in the Alavanyo and Nkonya; Kpatinga and its environs; and Bimbilla Township and its environs from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapon.

It cautioned that any persons found with any arms or ammunition in the three areas would be arrested and prosecuted.

