Asankraguah To Get Ultra-Modern Market

Traders plying their trades on the streets of Asankranguah causing daily congestion on the road to Enchi, Bibiani and other towns in the Western North Region will soon move to a new market near the Asankrangwa Senior High School in Amenfi West Municipality of the Western Region, which is almost at the completion stage

The Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. George Agyiri who recently received a lot of complaints about the dangers the traders are being exposed to, took some journalists to the new market which has 100 market sheds, twenty-five (25) stores, six (6) warehouses a spacious pavement that will be used for car park and a twelve (12) seater water closet (W/C) Public latrine.

In an interview with the Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Agyiri, he said the absence of a modern market for the traders to trade led to many of them trading on the streets creating traffic jam to travellers going to Enchi, Bibiani and other town in the Western North Region.

He revealed that with his vision to complete the market for the traders he together with his Assembly Members and Staff fulfilled their part by committing Gh¢100,000 from their Assembly's Common Fund to the Social Investment Fund ( S.I.F.) for the projects to progress to this stage ( 95% complete).

Hon. George Agyiri assured the traders that plans are far advanced to construct other roads linking the market from the other communities apart from the Asankrangwa Senior High School's road by the end of this year.

The MCE together with his entourage including the press men and the Municipal Non-Formal Education Divisional boss, Mr Patrick Kojo Gyan moved to the old market site along the major road.

The major roads were blocked by traders who have their wares on the road making it difficult for drivers to ply.

In another development a River called "Kwaba" closed to Asankrangwa Senior High School Street which hitherto used to flood the road making access to the school difficult for school children has been desilted by the Municipal Assembly under the orders of Hon. George Agyiri.