Berekum MCE Tours BECE Examination Centres

The Municipal Chief Executive for Berekum, Mr. Kofi Adjei has toured all examination Centres of the on-going Basic Education Certificate Examination which commenced nationwide today, 10th June 2019.

Interacting with some of the candidates and invigilators in some of the Centres within the Berekum Senior School and Presbyterian Senior High School, the Municipal Chief Executive advised candidates to do independent work. He also cautioned the invigilators to avoid the temptation of helping candidates since that could lead to the cancellation of the examination thereby running the lives of the affected candidates.

The Berekum Municipal Director of Education Mrs. Grace Ivy Ameyaw who was part of the team that joined the Municipal Chief Executive was optimistic that the candidates will perform well given the preparation they have been taken through.

In all a total of three thousand, two hundred and fifty-two candidates (3,252) are writing the examination in ten (10) centres across the Berekum East Municipality and the Berekum West District. The figure included one thousand, six hundred and eleven (1,611) males representing 49.5% and one thousand, six hundred and forty-one females representing 50.5%.

Twelve (12) candidates were reportedly absent for various reasons including death, sickness etc.